Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Claims He Needs 2 or 3 World Class Players to Compete With Man City

Chelsea need two or three world class players in order to help them compete with Premier League pace-setters Manchester City - that's the view of under-fire boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues have struggled to replicate their form of last season this term, and currently lie fourth in the table. They could be leapfrogged by Tottenham if they beat Liverpool on Sunday, before facing Watford themselves on Monday.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Conte has continually complained about his lack of squad depth at Stamford Bridge this season, and clashed with the board over transfer policy.

The agitated Italian has been at it again this week following the club's woeful 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, and said as quoted by the Telegraph: "We have to struggle to fight for a Champions League place - that is top. We must be realistic. We must be strong to accept this type of situation.

"Then, in the future, if there is the possibility, you have to try to buy only two or three players - not eight players. Don’t forget, this summer, we brought in eight players and spent a lot less than other teams who bought only two or three.

"We have to create a basis; we have to build something important. To do this, you must have 15 or 16 players. In the summer, we changed eight players. That means you don’t have a basis, a great foundation. We must have great patience to understand the moment."

Chelsea brought in Ross Barkley, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri during the winter transfer window, and will be desperate for them to settle in quickly as the club fight for a Champions League place.

