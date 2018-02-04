Chelsea Reportedly Earmark West Ham Loanee Joe Hart as Potential Replacement for Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer, with the Englishman set to be a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.





According to the Sun, the Blues have earmarked the current West Ham goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Courtois who himself admitted that he could one day return to Spain.

Courtois definitely wants Madrid doesn't he, believe his gf's family are there

If we take into account the recent Chelsea transfer business then they end up buying Joe Hart for 37M — David (@AFCCB1079) January 23, 2018

Real Madrid have been reported as keen admirers of the Belgian, and with the current Los Blancos squad in dire straits a massive change in personnel is expected in the summer.

Hart began the season as the number one at the Hammers, however in recent months the Englishman has found himself playing second fiddle to fellow goalkeeper Adrian. Barring a calamitous mistake from Adrian, it is unlikely that Hart will return to the starting lineup anytime soon - which could see the Englishman miss out on a place at the World Cup.

Joe Hart beaten at his near post again yesterday. He’s truly become a woeful ‘keeper. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 28, 2018

The news of Hart coming in will not please the Blues fans one bit, especially after their activity in the January transfer window. Such players like Ashley Barnes and Peter Crouch were linked to a move to Stamford Bridge in January, which led to fans seriously questioning the actions of their beloved football club.

Now that Hart is said to be coming in as number one, a backlash is expected from the Chelsea fans, and they have every right to. Chelsea should not be going for a keeper who is warming the bench at a mid-table Premier League side, they should be striving for the best goalkeepers in the world.



