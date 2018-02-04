Chelsea Reportedly Earmark West Ham Loanee Joe Hart as Potential Replacement for Thibaut Courtois

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart in the summer, with the Englishman set to be a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.


According to the Sun, the Blues have earmarked the current West Ham goalkeeper as a potential replacement for Courtois who himself admitted that he could one day return to Spain

Real Madrid have been reported as keen admirers of the Belgian, and with the current Los Blancos squad in dire straits a massive change in personnel is expected in the summer. 

Hart began the season as the number one at the Hammers, however in recent months the Englishman has found himself playing second fiddle to fellow goalkeeper Adrian. Barring a calamitous mistake from Adrian, it is unlikely that Hart will return to the starting lineup anytime soon - which could see the Englishman miss out on a place at the World Cup.

The news of Hart coming in will not please the Blues fans one bit, especially after their activity in the January transfer window. Such players like Ashley Barnes and Peter Crouch were linked to a move to Stamford Bridge in January, which led to fans seriously questioning the actions of their beloved football club. 

Now that Hart is said to be coming in as number one, a backlash is expected from the Chelsea fans, and they have every right to. Chelsea should not be going for a keeper who is warming the bench at a mid-table Premier League side, they should be striving for the best goalkeepers in the world.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters