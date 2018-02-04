Claude Puel Frustrated After a Wasteful Leicester Were Held to a 1-1 Draw Against Swansea

February 04, 2018

Claude Puel has vented his frustration at Leicester's inability to convert their chances after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Swansea at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy had opened the scoring early in the first half and the Foxes had a golden opportunity to double their lead before the break as clear cut chances fell the way of Fousseni Diabaté and Kelechi Iheanacho.


However, for all Leicester's domination in the opening half Swansea responded through a header from Federico Fernandez in the second period to ensure the Foxes were left to rue their misses - ensuring they had to make do with a solitary point. 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Puel told the club's website following the draw: “It is a big frustration. I think first well done to Swansea because they defended very well. They had just one chance in the game and I think we played very well in the first half. 

"We created a lot of chances. We created of chances with quality and good combinations, a good understanding.

“It was amazing but without the final the clinical edge. We had to score another goal in the first half because it was a good period with quality. We put them under pressure with all these chances.

“It was a bit more difficult in the second half and perhaps there was some tiredness. We finished the game stronger and it is a big frustration because we conceded one chance in the entire game and we conceded a set piece goal."

Despite the feeling of having missed out on two points, Puel feels positives could still be taken out of the clash as his side had responded as he had hoped following their mid-week defeat at Everton. 

He added: “It is harsh for the team but we have to correct this situation because we conceded a lot of goals from set pieces since the beginning of the season. We could have had a good reward after this game because of a lack of focus and concentration from a set piece. It is harsh.”

