Ex-Everton Boss Ronald Koeman Set to Be Announced as New Netherlands Manager This Friday

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new Netherlands manager this Friday.

The ex-Toffees boss has been out of work for the past four months following his sacking back in October, however according to De Telegraaf the Dutchman is set to be announced as the new Holland boss as soon as this Friday. 

The Dutchman has already been approached by the Netherlands national team in the past however it was reported that Koeman turned the position down at the time to focus on his job at Everton. 

Koeman won 78 caps in total during his playing career for the Netherlands, and even has previous experience in coaching the national team when he spent a year as assistant manager for the Oranje back in 1997 - 1998.

Chris Cole/GettyImages

The Netherlands national side have been without a manager since November after former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat stepped down. 

It will not be an easy task for Koeman if he takes over. The current Holland team are nowhere close to the usual standard that we have come to see from Dutch sides in the past, and for that reason it's not hard to understand why they have failed to qualify for the past two major tournaments. 


However, despite the gloom surround the team at the moment, with the likes of Justin Kluivert and his Ajax teammates coming through the ranks it won't be long before the Oranje are back challenging at major tournaments.

