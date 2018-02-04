Former Arsenal and City Defender Joins Italian Strugglers Benevento Until the End of the Season

In the wake of a frantic transfer deadline day, Bacary Sagna finding a new club slipped beneath the cracks. Sagna has now joined the bottom of the table Italian side Benevento for the rest of the season. The deal also comes with it an option for it to be extended a further, year depending on how he performs.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender had his own personal reasons for joining the Serie A strugglers. He told FootballFancast (via Sky Sports): "When football has become a business more than an actual sport, Benevento represents the heart and soul of what a club should be about.

Il nazionale francese Sagna è del Benevento https://t.co/z517JXI1ui — Benevento Calcio (@bncalcio) February 3, 2018

"Passion, heart, hope, joy, love and a philosophy that is aligned to that of my own way of thinking in life."

The 34-year-old will be available to play for his new club from next week and will be relieved that he has found a place of solace. Sagna has been without a club since City boss Pep Guardiola released him last summer.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

With a place to call home, Sagna will be hoping that he can perform well, which could earn him an outside chance of a surprise call-up to the French squad for the World Cup

However, the Frenchmen and his new club Benevento have it all to do now, having collected just seven points from their first 22 games.