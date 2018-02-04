Jurgen Klopp Claims Roberto Firmino Not 'Giving a S**t' Towards Goals Makes Him a Rare Breed

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stated he believes frontman Roberto Firmino's decision making ability and unselfishness in front of goal has helped him become one of the rarest players in football. 

The 26-year-old has been a pivotal figure in the Reds' success so far this term, with both goals and assists keeping the Merseysiders on course for a second successive Champions League qualification place in the Premier League. 

The Brazilian sits only behind Mohamed Salah in terms of goals scored within the Anfield ranks, netting 18 times so far this season across all competitions, however leads the way when comparing assists, after turning provider eight times. 


Klopp's side welcome Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to the north west who bolster a free-scoring talisman in Harry Kane and a creative king in Christian Eriksen, however the German believes Firmino's ability to do both, and to not take preference with one or the other, makes him a rare breed. 

"Roberto's desire to score is big but to be honest he doesn't really give a shit over whether he passes the ball or scores himself, it makes no difference, and that's rare, you cannot tell somebody that", the 50-year-old told his Spurs pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.


The Reds head into the Sunday afternoon clash knowing a defeat could see them displaced from the top four, should Chelsea claim victory over Watford on Monday evening.

A win, however, would put them back within three points of second place Manchester United and open up their advantage to five over the Champions League chasing pack. 

