Jurgen Klopp on Why Firmino Is Liverpool's Answer to Harry Kane Ahead of Anfield Showdown

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that frontman Roberto Firmino is the most similar attacker to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the English top-flight, and that he should receive similar plaudits for his all-round game. 

The Spurs sniper currently leads the way in the Premier League Golden Boot standings, pipping Reds star Mohamed Salah with 21 goals to 19 respectively.

However, despite the Egyptian's dominance of Anfield since joining during the summer, his Brazilian teammate has also been a key influential factor in his side's success from the so-called "false nine" position, netting 18 times and assisting eight across all competitions. 

"That [false nine tag] is only because you have to give specific things certain names so actually I don't care", Klopp told his Spurs pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"If you see Harry Kane playing, he is all over the pitch, he is getting the ball deep. Of all the strikers we have in England, they are the most similar -- they're everywhere.


"Harry is more coming from the No. 9 and a little bit on the 10, while Roberto is coming from the 10 and doing a bit more but is also a 9. He's just so important for us.

"You realise it the day after the game when you look at the figures and see 'wow, what a number of high sprints and high distance runs'.

"When you look at him in training the next day it's all good, he walks normal. On the second day of recovery he looks fresh again.

"That makes him so special, he's always ready. That makes him an interesting package as a football player because he's not fixed on a position."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters