Jurgen Klopp on Why Firmino Is Liverpool's Answer to Harry Kane Ahead of Anfield Showdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that frontman Roberto Firmino is the most similar attacker to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the English top-flight, and that he should receive similar plaudits for his all-round game.

The Spurs sniper currently leads the way in the Premier League Golden Boot standings, pipping Reds star Mohamed Salah with 21 goals to 19 respectively.

However, despite the Egyptian's dominance of Anfield since joining during the summer, his Brazilian teammate has also been a key influential factor in his side's success from the so-called "false nine" position, netting 18 times and assisting eight across all competitions.

Since the start of December, Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in 11 goals in 11 #PL matches (8 goals & 3 assists)#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/GFUxnZi1FL — Premier League (@premierleague) February 4, 2018

"That [false nine tag] is only because you have to give specific things certain names so actually I don't care", Klopp told his Spurs pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

"If you see Harry Kane playing, he is all over the pitch, he is getting the ball deep. Of all the strikers we have in England, they are the most similar -- they're everywhere.





"Harry is more coming from the No. 9 and a little bit on the 10, while Roberto is coming from the 10 and doing a bit more but is also a 9. He's just so important for us.

Jürgen Klopp: "Mo Salah, world class - but not every day. Sadio Mane, again, world class - but not everyday. Roberto Firmino, world class, pretty much every day." pic.twitter.com/I5U4rISJu5 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 4, 2018

"You realise it the day after the game when you look at the figures and see 'wow, what a number of high sprints and high distance runs'.

"When you look at him in training the next day it's all good, he walks normal. On the second day of recovery he looks fresh again.

"That makes him so special, he's always ready. That makes him an interesting package as a football player because he's not fixed on a position."