Juventus 7-0 Sassuolo: Higuain Hat-Trick Helps Rampant Bianconeri to Comfortable Home Win

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Juventus thrashed Sassuolo 7-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the win sending the home side to the top of Serie A if only for a matter of hours.

A Gonzalo Higuain hat-trick, two from Sami Khedira, and goals from Alex Sandro and Miralem Pjanic gave the home side a comfortable 7-0 victory on the day. 

It was very much a game of attack against defence, and it didn't take the home side long to open the scoring. In the eighth minute, the Sassuolo defence failed to clear a corner and after a series of ricochet's the ball fell kindly to Sandro who finished expertly past Andrea Consigli in goal. 

The home side continued to dominate proceedings and soon they had their second again coming from a corner, however this time it was Sandro who flicked the ball on and Khedira tapped home from close range to give the Bianconeri a deserved 2-0 lead.

Two soon became three as Juventus threatened to run riot. Again it was Khedira on the scoresheet as the German beat the offside trap and slotted the ball home sending Consigli the wrong way.

The away side had no answer to the Bianconeri's attacking power and just before half time the home side added another through midfielder Pjanic who rifled the ball home from 20 yards with the goalkeeper left utterly helpless. 

The second half began in a similar vein to that of the first with Juventus in control, and shortly after the restart they had their fifth. After failing to get on the scoresheet in the first period, Higuain finally got his goal after he turned his defender on the edge of the box and drove his shot low and hard into the corner of the net. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The Argentine doubled his tally for the day with just under 20 minutes remaining, as he broke the offside trap and rounded Consigli to stroke home his 12th goal in the league this season. 

A third for the Argentine looked increasingly likely as the game wore on and with ten minutes remaining he had his hat-trick. After good build up play, the Argentine latched onto a through ball and coolly chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and the rout was complete.

