Keylor Navas insists that he is unconcerned by the prospect of other goalkeepers challenging him for the number one spot at Real Madrid.

A new goalkeeper is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, and the current favourites are Manchester United's David de Gea and Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

De Gea has long been a target for Madrid and may leave Old Trafford this summer after seven years at the club. Alternatively, Donnarumma may seek a move away from the San Siro after the Milan fans turned on him last month for refusing to sign a new contract.

But Navas stressed that he is not worried about potential competition, and knows that he will not always be first-choice at Madrid.

"I am calm because one day I will have to go," said the Costa Rica international, quoted by goal.com. "Nobody will last here forever and only God knows when [I will leave]. If Real Madrid were to sign a goalkeeper in the future and let him compete with me, then I would like that and it wouldn't intimidate me."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real drew 2-2 at Levante on Saturday to fall further behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Navas accepts that it has been a tough season for Los Blancos, but urged the club's supporters to get behind the team.

"This has not been an easy year and we've had to put up with a lot," Navas said. "The team has tried to move forward, but it hasn't come off. All we can do to move forward is to work. We know we must concentrate for the entire 90 minutes to win. I think this is a moment to be united."