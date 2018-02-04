Report: Keylor Navas Welcomes Competition for Starting Spot at Real Madrid

Keylor Navas insists that he is unconcerned by the prospect of other goalkeepers challenging him for the number one spot at  Real Madrid.

By 90Min
February 04, 2018

Keylor Navas insists that he is unconcerned by the prospect of other goalkeepers challenging him for the number one spot at  Real Madrid.

A new goalkeeper is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, and the current favourites are  Manchester United's David de Gea and  Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

De Gea has long been a target for Madrid and may leave Old Trafford this summer after seven years at the club. Alternatively, Donnarumma may seek a move away from the San Siro after the Milan fans  turned on him last month for refusing to sign a new contract.

But Navas stressed that he is not worried about potential competition, and knows that he will not always be first-choice at Madrid.

"I am calm because one day I will have to go," said the Costa Rica international, quoted by  goal.com. "Nobody will last here forever and only God knows when [I will leave]. If Real Madrid were to sign a goalkeeper in the future and let him compete with me, then I would like that and it wouldn't intimidate me."

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real drew 2-2 at Levante on Saturday to fall further behind  Barcelona and  Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Navas accepts that it has been a tough season for Los Blancos, but urged the club's supporters to get behind the team.

"This has not been an easy year and we've had to put up with a lot," Navas said. "The team has tried to move forward, but it hasn't come off. All we can do to move forward is to work. We know we must concentrate for the entire 90 minutes to win. I think this is a moment to be united."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters