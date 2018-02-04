Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 2 Stoppage Time Goals Ensure Points Are Shared at Anfield

A last-minute penalty from Harry Kane ensured Tottenham Hotspur earned a share of the spoils in a dramatic game of two halves at Anfield.

Liverpool started the game on the front-foot, with Klopp's philosophy of aggressive pressing on display from the off.

They were rewarded in the third minute. Loris Karius played a long ball, which was flicked on in midfield. Eric Dier attempted to pass back to Hugo Lloris but Mohamed Salah was alert and showed good positional sense to drift into a central position and pick up the ball. The calm finish was certain to follow for his 20th league goal of the season.

25 - Mohamed Salah has netted 20 goals in just 25 games in the Premier League; the fewest appearances of any Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the competition. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/zwMvDfhrdA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

They could have doubled their lead eight minutes later, when a persistent Sadio Mané drove into the box and his cross for Firmino was cut out at the near post for a corner - which was eventually claimed by Lloris.





Despite Spurs having 65% possession in the opening 20 minutes, Liverpool were very much on top as they did well to retain the ball in midfield and apply pressure to Spurs high up the pitch. The visitors struggled to settle down in the game, and it was not the first time Liverpool have made a lightening start at Anfield.





Harry Kane finally managed to catch sight of goal just before the half-hour mark, after only one touch in the first 15 minutes. He created space just outside the box but his shot was deflected out for a corner - which Lorius punched clear.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool stood resolute at the back, as Virgil van Dijk took the Reds' back four by the scruff of the neck - something they've been crying out for all season.

Karius had to make his first save of the evening on 40 minutes, as he dived away to his right-hand side to collect Mousa Dembele's half-volley from the edge of the area. Dembele's effort was Spurs' first shot on target of the game. This ineffective attacking from Spurs, combined with strong defending from Liverpool, ensured that the hosts had the lead going into the break.





Tottenham started the second half with the same vulnerabilities in their side. With Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies pushing high up the pitch, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez were left exposed by a combination of the Liverpool press and a shaky display from Eric Dier.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, they looked much better in attack, as they switched their shape which saw Alli move into a number 10 role between a front-two of Son and Kane.

The visitors looked like truly threatening ten minutes into the second half, when Ben Davies got clear of Trent Alexander-Arnold to pick up a pass from Dele Alli. The Welshman chipped a diagonal ball into the path of Christian Eriksen - put it couldn't quite reach his intended target.

Liverpool denied their opponents an equaliser shortly afterwards, when Son Heung-Min burst down the left-hand side, but his shot was saved by Karius before Alli hit the rebound wide.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Liverpool introduced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Georginio Wijnaldum in order to regain control of the game, but Tottenham continued to dominate the play just as Liverpool did in the first half.





Shortly after replacing Mousa Dembele in the Spurs midfielder, substitute Victor Wanyama struck a beautiful - and well-deserved - equaliser with ten minutes to play. The Kenyan midfielder launched a stunning effort with the outside of his right foot from 30 yards and hit the back of the net. A certain goal of the season defender.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Minutes later, the game saw its first moment of controversy. Karius made his first mistake of the game as he took Harry Kane down in the area. After a long deliberation with his assistant, referee Jon Moss awarded a penalty. The Liverpool goalkeeper made up for his error with a fairly routine save to keep the scores level.

The twists and turns continued in this enthralling game when, in the first minute of stoppage time, Salah went on a fantastic mazy run and poked the ball into the roof of the net.

However, the game wasn't over. Deep into stoppage time, Virgil van Dijk chopped down Harry Kane. The referee waved away penalty appeals, however it was awarded by the assistant referee. After another discussion, Moss pointed to the spot. Harry Kane would not make the same mistake twice, slotting the ball away to Karius' left to rescue a deserved point for the visitors.