Man Utd Fans Rally Behind Former Striker Following His Remarks on Alexis Sanchez

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has received significant backing from Red Devils fans on Twitter, after the Frenchman posted a Tweet claiming that new signing Alexis Sanchez has helped José Mourinho's side play with more intensity.

Taking to his official Twitter page after United's comfortable 2-0 victory of Huddersfield Town - a game in which Sánchez netted on his home debut - Saha was full of praise for the former Arsenal man, stating:

"I love the speed of this game. @ManUtd @Alexis_Sanchez the guy has changed the engine and the sharpness of the team. Fantastic player.''

I love the speed of this game. @ManUtd @Alexis_Sanchez the guy has changed the engine and the sharpness of the team. Fantastic player — Louis Saha (@louissaha08) February 3, 2018

United fans leapt to the support of the former Champions League winner, Tweeting to Saha to let him know they felt the same way about their big January transfer window acquisition:

Sánchez almost saw his debut turn into an embarrassment, as Terrier keeper Jonas Lossl kept out his penalty kick by smartly saving the low shot. However, the tenacious Chilean's reactions were sharp, allowing him to pounce on the rebound and send the Old Trafford faithful into scenes of jubilant celebration.

United certainly appeared to have an extra level of energy about their play, with Sánchez causing havoc on the left side of an attacking midfield three - alongside Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata. The 29-year-old finally ended months of speculation by joining United in the January transfer window, despite Man City being long-term hot favourites to seal his signature.

Despite the win, United boss José Mourinho claimed that he was less than impressed with the Old Trafford atmosphere during the match, arguing that the supporters appeared to be lacking in enthusiasm when cheering on their side. The seemingly lacklustre support could well be due to the fact that Man City are running away with the title, 13 points clear at the top of the table.

The Red Devils will now have a week to recover from Saturday's action, as they prepare to face relegation candidates Newcastle United at St James' Park next weekend. The Magpies haven't won at home against Man Utd since 2012 - when a goals from Yohan Cabaye, Demba Ba and a Phil Jones own-goal sealed a famous 3-0 victory.