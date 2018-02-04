Paul Lambert Left Searching for Answers After Losing From Winning Position Against Bournemouth

Paul Lambert has admitted he's clueless as to how his Stoke City side lost from a winning position against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke began the game the better of the two teams, and were soon in front thanks to a Xherdan Shaqiri header after he previously had a shot cleared off the line.

However his side were unable to see out the game as two late goals from Joshua King and Lys Mousset gave Bournemouth an unlikely 2-1 win.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Lambert admitted he didn't know how his side lost the game, but expressed his delight at his team's overall performance. He said: "I thought we were excellent, I really did. How we've lost it, I don't know.

"The first goal I can understand because they get the break of the ball but the second goal was really, really poor from our side when we've looked really comfortable all afternoon. I thought we looked great football wise and we came here with a game plan that was excellent.

Warren Little/GettyImages

"We got the goal and should have had another one or two after it. I was disappointed it was 1-0 at half-time, and even in the second half, we had some good moments."

Despite being downbeat about the result, Lambert also praised his side's form since he's taken over as manager of Stoke. He added: I'm obviously really disappointed with losing the game but I'm not disappointed by how we've been playing. We played a good game and the very least, we should be leaving here with a draw.

"We are [moving in the right direction] and we've got an awful lot of games still to play. The progress has been excellent and I'm delighted for the lads but I'm gutted for them too because they don't deserve it."

Harry Trump/GettyImages

It was Lambert's first taste of defeat as Stoke manager in his third game in charge, but also heaped the praise on their newest addition to the squad Badou Ndiaye, who joined the Potters from Turkish side Galatasaray for £!4m on deadline day.

He added: "He was brilliant, wasn't he? He was excellent. He's only trained one day which was yesterday and it wasn't even a session due to the excursions of Wednesday so the lad's just came in but I thought he was terrific for us.

"I knew he would tire because obviously he hasn't trained or played for a little bit but I think we've got a really top midfielder on the books."

The loss means Stoke now drop back into the relegation zone in 18th place, and next face a crucial match against fellow strugglers Brighton in a relegation battle. They'll be hoping for an improved performance to help climb away from the threat of the drop.