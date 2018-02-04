Spurs Star Heung-min Son Claims He's 'Living the Dream' After Making Big Premier League Impact

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son has claimed that he's living the dream, after making a big impact in the Premier League during his impressive first three seasons in England.

In a Sky Sports interview with former Arsenal star Thierry Henry, the South Korean international spoke enthusiastically of his choice to leave Bundesliga for the English top-tier, claiming:

"This was my dream (to play in the Premier League), and this is still my dream. I'm living in my dream, but I can't believe it! I'm just happy to be here in England and playing in the Premier League.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"I love football, and I love work. This makes my life happy, to make my life a dream. When I'm on the pitch, I just want to relax my body and not get too tense."For 90 minutes, on this day, you will never get this (again). I just want to enjoy it a lot and not think about a lot of things. This is the most important thing, right now - to enjoy it."





While he has contributed eight goals and four assists this season, Son claimed that he can contribute more to his side, stating:

"Of course (I can do more). But sometimes I just pass the ball and I have good team-mates, and they can score. Sometimes it's not an unbelievable assist, I just pass to 'H' (Harry Kane]) and he can score from everywhere."

Spurs face off against Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - a match that could prove pivotal in the race for the Champions League qualification spots. With Manchester City running away with the league title, the two sides will battle it out with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal for the all-important top four spots.





Meanwhile, Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that his new £25m signing Lucas Moura will have to work his way into the starting XI. With the north London side's attacking unit firing on all cylinders, it is likely that Moura will be gradually introduced into the team, so as not to upset the rhythm of the current lineup.