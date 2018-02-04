Under-Pressure Antonio Conte Reveals His Desire to See Out Chelsea Contract in Its Entirety

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed his desire to see out the remaining 18 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge, amid reports he is being lined up for the sack.

Things have not been plain sailing this season for the Italian, and the Premier League title is looking certain to change hands come May with Manchester City looking imperious at the summit.

The Blues are out of the Carabao Cup, but do still have a small chance of silverware this season in the form of the FA Cup and the Champions League - the latter of which will be far more difficult with Barcelona standing in their way of a place in the quarter-finals.

Conte has seldom been out of the headlines this term, with reports suggesting he's unhappy with the board's transfer policy, but this week he has assured fans of his commitment and intentions.

He said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "From the start of this season there have been a lot of speculation and rumours around me.

"The only thing I can tell you now is I still have 18 months of contract with Chelsea. My intention, my will, is to respect the contract. We signed a three-year contract. I think our desire is to continue our work.

"This season, the situation has always been the same, with a lot of pressure, and I don't understand why, always around me. Maybe it is because this is Chelsea. This is the only answer I'm having."

Conte may wish to stay, but Chelsea have been linked with the unattached Luis Enrique and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone - although the Argentinian has said he would favour a future move to Manchester United.

