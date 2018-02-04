VIDEO: Behind the Scenes Cameras Spot New Chelsea Signing Imitating Booing Fans at Unveiling

Chelsea's new striker Olivier Giroud has been spotted by behind-the-scenes cameras imitating booing supporters, after receiving a mixed reception at his official unveiling before Wednesday's clash against Bournemouth.

The Premier League champions uploaded the video to their official YouTube channel, offering fans a glimpse behind the scenes of both Giroud and Emerson Palmieri's unveilings. During the former Arsenal man's introduction to the supporters, a section of the Chelsea faithful appear to boo the Frenchman - quite possibly due to his affiliations with their north London rivals.

Captured on camera making his way back into the tunnel, Giroud appears to mimic the booing of the fans, as he heads back towards the team dressing room. However, it is likely that what some have perceived as boos could well be the chanting of "Giroooooud" - in a similar fashion to when Manchester United and England fans serenaded Wayne Rooney.

With record £57m summer signing Álvaro Morata still sidelined with a back injury, Giroud could well make an early debut against Watford in the Premier League on Monday. The French international is famed for his hold-up play and abilities in the air, and could prove an ideal target man to latch onto César Azpilicueta's notorious, pin-point long-balls.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side will need to sign "two or three" world class players to stand any chance of competing with Manchester City in the Premier League next season. The league leaders have splashed out over £280m on new signings this season - seeing them storm to the top of the table in emphatic style.





With a number of their young prospects either sold or sent out on loan, the Blues have been left with a skeleton squad of players as a number of their stars have succumbed to injury. During their shock 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday, the only striker available to Conte was 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi.