Barcelona Face Selection Headache as Gerard Pique Faces a Month Sidelined Through Injury

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Gerard Piqué could face up to a month in the Barcelona treatment room after suffering a knock during their clash with local rivals Espanyol.


The 31-year-old scored the equalising goal for Barcelona at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat and celebrated by gesturing to the home fans, who were angry at Piqué's recent comments about Espanyol, that they should be quiet after dishing out abuse throughout the match.

Spanish outlet AS claim that Piqué has been undergoing tests at the Ciutat Esportiva (Barcelona's training ground) to determine the extent of his injury - with early indications suggesting he might not return until March.


Coupled with the absences of former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen, this latest defensive injury could see the first chance Yerry Mina, a January signing from Brazilian side Palmeiras, has in the Barcelona first-team.

The 23-year-old has an outstanding record of three goals in nine appearances for the Colombian national team, most recently captaining Los Cafeteros alongside Tottenham star Davinson Sánchez in a 4-0 victory over China.

Although Mina's inclusion in Ernesto Valverde's Champions League squad could still be up for debate, the Colombian should be drafted in for Barcelona's upcoming La Liga match against Getafe as Samuel Umtiti is suspended.

