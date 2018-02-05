Bayern Munich End Their Interest in Signing Bundesliga Prodigy With Other Targets Shortlisted

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Julian Brandt, despite reportedly being in advanced negotiations with the 21-year-old winger.

The Bavarians are looking to secure a deal that will see someone take over the reigns from one of their ageing wingers, Franck Ribéry or Arjen Robben, and Brandt was understood to be at the top of their summer wishlist.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

However, the latest report from the Kicker (via Goal) suggests that Bayern want to bring a marquee player into their first-team over Brandt as the German international still has some way to go in his development.

It is also reported that as a result of Bayern withdrawing their interest in the former Wolfsburg player, Brandt will extend his contract at the BayArena despite having a host of potential suitors from across Europe.

The winger's father and agent, Jürgen Brandt, recently claimed that the 21-year-old wanted to help get Die Werkself back into Europe and that he would see out the rest of his contract in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"Julian's objective is to play in Europe with Leverkusen next season," he told Sport Bild (via Bundesliga.com). "He'll definitely be here until 2019. Julian feels he has unfinished business at Leverkusen."

Liverpool are the most recent club to linked with a move that would see the German international move to the Premier League, while a number of clubs currently weighing up a move for Brandt's teammate, Leon Bailey.

