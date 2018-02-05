Cesc Fabregas Claims Chelsea Teammate Eden Hazard is 'Capable of Winning the Ballon d'Or'

Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has all the attributes to win the Ballon d'Or in the future, claims teammate Cesc Fabregas.

The Belgian international was the key figure in Chelsea's title triumph last season but was pipped to individual honours by their outstanding acquisition of N'Golo Kante - while his highest ranking in the Ballon d'Or is currently eighth, back in 2015.

Despite Chelsea's title defence being finished, with table-toppers Manchester City reaching a seemingly insurmountable 19 points clear of the London outfit, Hazard still continues to show his immense qualities on a regular basis.

The 27-year-old has weighed in with eight league goals this campaign but has failed the reach the lofty heights of previous seasons at Stamford Bridge.

"He is a player who can do one on one, he can get possession of the ball, he can pass and has great ability with the ball," Fabregas claimed; speaking to Sky Sports. "With Eden, if he wants to win the Ballon d'Or it's up to him.



"I've played football for a long time and played with top, top playe­­rs and he has all the quality, I know what he can do."

The former Barcelona midfielder has also revealed that he motivates his teammate by telling him he will reach the pinnacle of world football in the near future:



"I have told him that it's up to him, I like to be honest. In my opinion, he has the quality."

"Without the ball he's very difficult to bring down and get the ball off him. When he is on top of his game he's up there with the very best."