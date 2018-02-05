Chelsea Midfielder Cesc Fabregas Considering Managerial Role When He Eventually Retires

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Chelsea's Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed he is considering becoming a manager once his career as a player comes to an end.

The 30-year-old midfield man has made over 400 appearances across his career so far, seeing him play under some of the world's greatest managers with Arsenal, Barcelona and Cheslea.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Despite having been playing at the top level of world football for almost 15 years, Fabregas has revealed, speaking to Sky Sports, he has no intentions of slowing down, saying he wants to continue his playing career for "many more years."

Fabregas then added he would consider going into football management, saying: "At this stage I would say that I want to get into management. In life anything can happen though, everything can change in your mind.

"I am still feeling very good, very young, I think I can play for many more years, so it's not something I feel I want to do straight away. But in the future I would like to try."

Chelsea's next game comes against Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday night with the Blues looking to capitalise on both Tottenham and Liverpool dropping points following the two sides' 2-2 draw at Anfield.

