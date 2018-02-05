Hector Bellerin Hails 'Electricity' of New Arsenal Signings Mkhitaryan & Aubameyang

Hector Bellerin has claimed that Arsenal's January signings have given the team added a 'creativity' and 'electricity' that sets them apart from most other teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal crushed Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after racing to a 4-0 half time lead. New boys Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan impressed with the former bagging his first goal for Arsenal with a deft chip, while the latter completed a hat-trick of assists.

Speaking after the game, Bellerin waxed lyrical about the effect his new teammates are having on the club.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“When you play in a game like today and you see the players we have up front and the players on the bench who can come on, you’re thinking of the creativity and the electricity they bring into the team and it is something very rare to find in any other team," the right back said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It was very good from the new boys. We already knew the quality and capacity they have and their potential. So we’re very happy to have them.

"Especially Auba after just a few days of training showed his worth and we’re very happy to have them.

“Of course, you get a lot of creative from Mkhi. You saw the assists and how he comes inside and links up play.

"Auba we know about his finishing inside the box and his pace. That’s what they will bring to the team and they showed it.

“Everyone who watches football knows what an outstanding player he is. We saw him at Dortmund and Manchester United."

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

“When Auba and Miki had a few seasons together at Dortmund they did really well together.

"In training already we can see how well they understand each other. You know, it’s great to have such a partnership.”

Arsenal are now five points off the Champions League places and Bellerin is clearly optimistic going into the business end of the season. The Gunners face north London rivals Tottenham at Wembley next weekend as they look to further close the gap on the teams above them.