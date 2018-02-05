'I'm Not Jon Snow': Spurs Boss Pochettino Discusses Which Game of Thrones Character He Is Most Like

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he is "not Jon Snow" when asked which Game of Thrones character he sees himself as - instead opting for a more modest choice of being a dragon.

Pochettino - much like most managers in their profession - is a man obsessed with football, and the improvements that his Tottenham side have seen ever since his arrival into north London proves that his dedication has been worth it. However, everyone has to unwind somehow.

And according to the Argentine boss, he and his staff all use the little time off that they get watching HBO's hit TV show Game of Thrones, admitting that they prioritise it over spending time with family.

"All the coaching staff are very focused on watching the Game of Thrones," he told the BBC.

"There is time for football and there is time for the Game of Thrones - then there is only time left for the family!"

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 45-year-old was then probed into discussing which character he sees himself, and his response wasn't exactly humble.

"I'm not Jon Snow," he added with a smile: "I am a dragon, brave and very strong!"

So yeah, Pochettino is a self proclaimed dragon. To be honest, it wouldn't be too much of a shock to see the Spurs boss take on the form of Viserion - you know, the dragon that turns into a white walker? Spoilers by the way. Actually, it's February, you should know that by now.

You can imagine the Argentine breathing that weird icy fire stuff at his players when they're underperforming

