James Milner Claims Liverpool Could've Controlled Game Better in Disappointing Draw Against Spurs

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was left feeling disappointed following Liverpool's dramatic 2-2 draw against Spurs at Anfield on Sunday, as reported by Liverpool's club website.

A spectacular brace from the Reds' leading goalscorer Mohamed Salah was cancelled out by a wonderstrike from Victor Wanyama and a contentious Harry Kane penalty, leaving the Premier League heavyweights with a share of the spoils.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Despite the game being full of late drama, with the main talking points being both Spurs' penalty decisions, with both referee Jon Moss and his linesman's officiating called into question, James Milner feels as though Liverpool shouldn't have allowed the game to get away from them.

"We played well first half, second half they got on top a bit and it was hard for us to keep the ball, the Reds' vice-captain explained.

"That was disappointing but I thought we defended pretty well as a team, they didn't have too many clear cut chances and they're a very good side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"It was disappointing that we didn't control the game a bit more second half but we stuck to it and probably wish we'd done enough to get that extra goal to see us over the line but it wasn't to be."

Milner admitted Spurs made it difficult for the Reds to execute their famous gegenpressing style of play however, he remained pleased with the commitment and effort his teammates showed throughout the entirety of the match.

"They're a good side and move the ball quickly so it's impossible [to press] for 95 minutes, there are times when you have to get back into shape.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"But we do it week in, week out and against the sides who move the ball quickly it's very different.

"In a game where you have the majority of the ball, those reactions and the quick pressing you're not doing it too often.

"But obviously Spurs controlled the game a bit more second half and it wasn't as easy to get up to them, but first half I thought we played well so it was disappointing that we couldn't keep the ball a bit better."