Jermaine Jenas Criticizes Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez & Claims Toon Could Be Relegated in May

Jermaine Jenas has criticized Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and has claimed that the Toon could be relegated in May.

The Magpies drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, and speaking after the game Jenas criticized manager Rafa Benitez for substituting Kenedy and claimed that his old side could face the drop this season, as quoted by HITC.

"Overall Palace were the better side. But I was surprised by Newcastle who were on the front foot, Benitez deployed a very attacking side. Kenedy was very progressive, but I was surprised he came off.

A point away at Selhurst Park not too bad for Newcastle United. It's baby steps out of the relegation zone but, eventually the snail will get to safety — Manowe_BW🇧🇼 (@ManoweM) February 4, 2018

"He was one of the players that could really give palace some problems. The problem was that Palace were that good, that Rafa needed to make changes. I’m concerned about them [Newcastle], they simply don’t score enough goals."

The lack of goals has been a concern for Newcastle all year, however the club did bring in Islam Slimani in the January transfer window with the hopes of the Algerian saving the club from relegation.

🤦‍♂️ Newcastle agree a loan deal for Islam Slimani



SkySports News' Kaveh Solhekol says "He's a player that needs game time ahead of the World Cup."



...Algeria didn't even qualify for the World Cup#DeadlineDay #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Us8lIudnLy — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) January 31, 2018

The point at Selhurst Park saw Newcastle drop to 16th in the league just one point above the relegation zone. Up next for the Magpies is the visit of Manchester United, and after their thrashing at Old Trafford in November the Magpies will be hoping to get some revenge on Sunday.