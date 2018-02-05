Jermaine Jenas Criticizes Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez & Claims Toon Could Be Relegated in May

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Jermaine Jenas has criticized Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez and has claimed that the Toon could be relegated in May.

The Magpies drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday, and speaking after the game Jenas criticized manager Rafa Benitez for substituting Kenedy and claimed that his old side could face the drop this season, as quoted by HITC.

"Overall Palace were the better side. But I was surprised by Newcastle who were on the front foot, Benitez deployed a very attacking side. Kenedy was very progressive, but I was surprised he came off.

"He was one of the players that could really give palace some problems. The problem was that Palace were that good, that Rafa needed to make changes. I’m concerned about them [Newcastle], they simply don’t score enough goals."

The lack of goals has been a concern for Newcastle all year, however the club did bring in Islam Slimani in the January transfer window with the hopes of the Algerian saving the club from relegation. 

(You may also be interested in Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Rues 'Soft' Penalty Decision After His Side Draw 1-1 With Crystal Palace)


The point at Selhurst Park saw Newcastle drop to 16th in the league just one point above the relegation zone. Up next for the Magpies is the visit of Manchester United, and after their thrashing at Old Trafford in November the Magpies will be hoping to get some revenge on Sunday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters