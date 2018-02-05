Juventus' Blaise Matuide Set for Around a Month on the Sidelines With Thigh Injury

Blaise Matuidi's thigh injury which forced the French international off during Juventus' 7-0 demolition of Sassuolo on Sunday could be worse than first feared.

It was initially thought that the combative midfielder would only miss a couple of games, but it is now believed the injury is worse than first diagnosed which could see him miss the next month of action, a critical phase of the Bianconeri's season.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (reported via Football Italia) the 30-year-old faces a longer spell on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out of some crucial matches; the derby with Torino, as well as a double header against Atalanta, the trip to Rome to play Lazio and the Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 of European's elite club competition.

Nonetheless, the newspaper stressed a recovery time will only be confirmed once the results of his tests are confirmed.

However, the potential loss of Matuidi to Juventus' midfield would be huge especially with the Vecchia Signora still involved in so many competitions. Massimiliano Allegri needs all his best players available to maintain a sustained assault on all fronts.



