Man City Skipper Claims Raheem Sterling Miss is a Learning Curve for Title Favourites

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Vincent Kompany has claimed that Raheem Sterling's wasted chance against Burnley, which will undoubtedly be a contender for miss of the season, was a "learning sting" that Manchester City can afford to have.

The former Liverpool winger missed a golden opportunity to give the Citizens some breathing space in their trip to Turf Moor on Saturday and Pep Guardiola's side were punished when Icelandic midfielder Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson struck late on to snatch a point for the hosts.

However, City's captain believes that the club could afford to drop points in the manner which they did as it will be a learning curve for the club as they look to secure the Premier League title in May.

"You have to look at it and think we are in a position where we can almost afford to have a little bit of a learning sting, if you like," Kompany said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"Personally, I wouldn't worry too much but it's always good to have a reminder.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I think if we'd been able to bury it we'd have been more likely to have a comfortable end to this game.

"Next thing you know we end up scrapping for every ball, against a team gaining in confidence. You end up making big runs and efforts to create something. But we have a week now and it couldn't come at a better time."

