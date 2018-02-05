Mark Lawrenson Criticises Liverpool's Loris Karius Following Controversial Tottenham Draw

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has criticised Loris Karius' role in Sunday's controversial draw to Tottenham.

Liverpool went ahead early in the first-half through Mohamed Salah's third minute strike, but were pegged back by Victor Wanyama's ferocious effort in the 80th minute.

After Harry Kane missed a penalty, Liverpool looked to have won things when Salah grabbed his second goal of the game deep into injury time, but Spurs were subsequently awarded another controversial penalty which Kane scored to rescue a point for his side.

Jürgen Klopp's verdict on Spurs draw, the penalty decisions, Salah and more: https://t.co/fqXwbFv9rp pic.twitter.com/2MZsbTXNWx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2018

While most eyes were drawn to referee John Moss' performance in the aftermath of the game, Lawrenson concentrated on Karius' mistake which led to the Spurs equaliser.





“It is unstoppable but the goal was stoppable,” he told Match of the Day, as quoted by the Express.

"The original shot had no power in it. He could have clutched it to his chest.

Disappointed not to get all 3 points but pleased to have scored ! #COYS 🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/AjiNDorSl6 — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) February 4, 2018

“But this is sometimes what you get with foreign goalkeepers - they want to punch or parry it. If you are going to punch it, punch it to the side."

“It was a fantastic strike - but not as good as Salah’s goal,” Lawrenson added.

Fellow Match of the Day pundit and former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas also criticised the German stopper; saying: "But when you’re talking about special goals, I don’t know what Karius is doing there, I think he should be holding on to the first shot."



