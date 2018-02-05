Mark Lawrenson Criticises Liverpool's Loris Karius Following Controversial Tottenham Draw

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has criticised Loris Karius' role in Sunday's  controversial draw to Tottenham

Liverpool went ahead early in the first-half through Mohamed Salah's third minute strike, but were pegged back by Victor Wanyama's ferocious effort in the 80th minute. 

After Harry Kane missed a penalty, Liverpool looked to have won things when Salah grabbed his second goal of the game deep into injury time, but Spurs were subsequently awarded another controversial penalty which Kane scored to rescue a point for his side. 

While most eyes were drawn to referee John Moss' performance in the aftermath of the game, Lawrenson concentrated on Karius' mistake which led to the Spurs equaliser.


“It is unstoppable but the goal was stoppable,” he told Match of the Day, as quoted by the Express

"The original shot had no power in it. He could have clutched it to his chest.

“But this is sometimes what you get with foreign goalkeepers - they want to punch or parry it. If you are going to punch it, punch it to the side."

“It was a fantastic strike - but not as good as Salah’s goal,” Lawrenson added. 

Fellow Match of the Day pundit and former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas also criticised the German stopper; saying: "But when you’re talking about special goals, I don’t know what Karius is doing there, I think he should be holding on to the first shot."


