Matt Le Tissier's View on Reds Star Virgil van Dijk Incident Against Spurs Sparks Controversy

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier has sparked controversy among fans after commenting on the incident involving Virgil Van Dijk that led to Tottenham's second penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. 

In a game full of controversy, it seemed fitting that the game deciding moment was perhaps the most controversial of them all. 

After referee Jon Moss waved claims for a penalty away, he then went back to the decision of the official on the touchline, who saw a challenge that warranted a penalty. Moss duly awarded Tottenham with a penalty and Kane made no mistake at the second time of asking. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After the game, Liverpool and Tottenham fan's heavily debated the decision, with Liverpool fan's using all sorts of angles in an attempt to prove that the decision was incorrect. 

Le Tissier had his say on Twitter, and this caused immediate backlash, especially from fans of the Merseyside club.

Liverpool supporters were incensed by Le Tissier's view on the incident, and some even suggested a level of biased stemming from a dislike towards the club. 

The result clearly upset Liverpool fans deeply with them even questioning Le Tissier's capabilities as a pundit. Liverpool remain third in the Premier League, just two points ahead of Tottenham and in danger of dropping to fourth place if Chelsea win on Monday.

As the race for the top four reaches its climax, contentious decisions like this one will only spark greater controversy as tensions and stakes grow ever higher.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters