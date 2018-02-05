Matt Le Tissier's View on Reds Star Virgil van Dijk Incident Against Spurs Sparks Controversy

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Le Tissier has sparked controversy among fans after commenting on the incident involving Virgil Van Dijk that led to Tottenham's second penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

In a game full of controversy, it seemed fitting that the game deciding moment was perhaps the most controversial of them all.

After referee Jon Moss waved claims for a penalty away, he then went back to the decision of the official on the touchline, who saw a challenge that warranted a penalty. Moss duly awarded Tottenham with a penalty and Kane made no mistake at the second time of asking.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After the game, Liverpool and Tottenham fan's heavily debated the decision, with Liverpool fan's using all sorts of angles in an attempt to prove that the decision was incorrect.

Le Tissier had his say on Twitter, and this caused immediate backlash, especially from fans of the Merseyside club.

Gotta admire some lfc fans, point blank refusing to admit vvd kicked lamela by tweeting video of the worst angle of the incident to try and back up their opinion 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Matt Le Tissier (@mattletiss7) February 4, 2018

Liverpool supporters were incensed by Le Tissier's view on the incident, and some even suggested a level of biased stemming from a dislike towards the club.

You don’t like Liverpool I get it but really poor letting your own dislike for a side show your unprofessionalism by trying to make a point to get a rise out of people. Nobody who knows a thing about football could honestly think that was a penalty without be blinded with biased — James Parnell (@LFCjparny) February 4, 2018

You were a fab player Tissier, but your post-game analyses are non-reliable to say the least. — christian zatter (@sackwoy) February 5, 2018

The result clearly upset Liverpool fans deeply with them even questioning Le Tissier's capabilities as a pundit. Liverpool remain third in the Premier League, just two points ahead of Tottenham and in danger of dropping to fourth place if Chelsea win on Monday.

As the race for the top four reaches its climax, contentious decisions like this one will only spark greater controversy as tensions and stakes grow ever higher.