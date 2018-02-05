Premier League Clubs Handed Massive Price Tag for Bundesliga's Best Wonderkid

Kicker Chelsea are one of four Premier Leaguue clubs that have been presented with a hefty price-tag in the pursuit of promising Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, according to local sources.

He’s regarded as one of the most promising talents in the European football at the moment since arriving from Genk in the January transfer window in 2017 and has been a ray of light in a very encouraging season following a difficult start to his career in the Bundesliga.

#B04 sporting director Jonas Boldt sees Bailey in the same category as Ousmane Dembélé and as a result #Bayer will ask for the same kind of money should any club want to sign him next summer (@kicker). — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) February 4, 2018

And according to German publication Kicker, the Jamaican winger is now rated as highly as former Borussia Dortmund winger Ousmane Dembele, who moved to Barcelona for £97m last summer, and Leverkusen will expect to recoup a similar price if the winger moves to England.

Bailey has been in startlingly impressive form for the Bundesliga side in season and has put himself on the watchlists of various mega-clubs in Europe, including both Manchester clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.

He’s put away 10 goals and assisted five in all competitions so far in this campaign and was the subject of plenty of interest during the recent January transfer window.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

But Bayer’s sporting director and German football legend Rudi Voller told German outlet Die Welt that the club were in a strong position to reject any advances for the player.

Whilst the club managed to keep hold of the 20-year-old in January, he has already revealed his ambitions of playing in the Premier League one day and those kinds of comments are usually enough to spark wild transfer speculation.

"Of course I have a dream club, but I will not tell. Basically England was and still is my dream," he told Bild (via the Evening Standard).

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"And if I keep working hard, I'm sure it will work someday."

These comments certainly put any of the four English clubs in a strong position to capture his signature, but whether any of them would want to cough up that amount of money remains to be seen.