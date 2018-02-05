Real Madrid's Keylor Navas Does 'Not Want to go to Liverpool' According to Spanish Outlet

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has laughed off speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool, according to the somewhat notorious Spanish outlet Diario GOL

As per the report, the Reds were trying to sign the Costa Rican goalkeeper in the January transfer window, but the 31-year-old had no intention of leaving the Bernabeu and he is quoted as saying: “I do not want to go to Liverpool.”

Both Karius and Mignolet have failed to cement the starting role for themselves at Anfield, with Klopp frequently rotating between the two. 

A number of individual mistakes has seen them often criticised by the media, and Liverpool were heavily linked with a January move for Stoke's Jack Butland. However, Klopp later dismissed the speculation as "rumours" and insisted that he was not looking for a new goalkeeper. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Navas has seen his first-team opportunities limited this season, having made just 14 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos, leading to suggestions that he was looking for a move away. 

The report does seem to reiterate what Spanish football expert Guillem Balague recently told Sky Sports: “Navas has told Real that he wants to stay, even if they bring in another goalkeeper,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Star

“That is seen by Real as a good way to create competition, even if it’s Courtois or De Gea who come in.

“If it’s one of those two, they will be the No.1 and Navas will be No.2, which is a good position to be in - if the attitude of Navas is right.

“What I’m hearing is that he wants to stay.”

