Report Claims Leicester Already Lining Up Riyad Mahrez Replacements With Thorgan Hazard in the Frame

One of the dramatic stories of transfer deadline day of the January window was the speculation surrounding the future of Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian midfielder was linked with a sensational last-minute move to Premier League leaders Manchester City. The Foxes effectively blocked the potential move by demanding at least £90m for Mahrez, a decision which apparently left the 26-year-old devastated.

With Mahrez still eyeing a move away, as well as reports that the midfielder as gone AWOL and has been missing training, Leicester are already said to be lining up replacements. According to reports from Germany, one name being considered by the Foxes is the brother of a Premier League superstar.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

SportBild are reporting that Leicester see Thorgan Hazard, brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, as a potential successor to Mahrez at the King Power stadium. Currently in Germany playing for Borussia Monchengladbach, Thorgan has had an impressive season in the Bundesliga. The 24-year-old has seven goals and four assists this term.

According to the report (via Sport Witness), if Leicester offered €30m for Hazard they could be in with a chance of signing the midfielder. However, Chelsea have an option to match any bid that comes in for Hazard while at Monchengladbach.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Thorgan Hazard was signed by Chelsea in 2012, shortly after older Brother Eden also moved to the Blues. After a couple of loan spells, Thorgan moved to Monchengladbach permanently in 2015 for a reported £5.9m.





Thorgan has been linked with a move back to Chelsea in the past, where youngest brother Kylian Hazard also plays.

Like Mahrez, Thorgan primarily played as a left winger, but can also play centrally. Should Mahrez force a move away from Leicester in the summer, Hazard could prove to be a capable replacement for the Algerian.