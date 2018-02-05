Watford Attacker Richarlison Credits Willian's Influence on His Success Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Watford attacker Richarlison has revealed that Chelsea winger Willian has been key to him settling so quickly in the Premier League, and that he has even mentored him on how to find the back of the net in the English top flight.





The Hornets bagged the Brazilian from home-nation club Fluminense over the summer in a deal believed to be worth around £11m, and the 20-year-old has seemingly taken to life with ease.

Despite it usually taking a bit of time for South American players to adapt to the European game, particularly the more physical English style, the attacking midfielder has netted five times and assisted his teammates on four occasions since joining the Vicarage Road set up.





While it is there for all to see that Richarlison is an extremely talented individual, the playmaker has credited Chelsea attacker Willian for playing an instrumental role in his success so far this season.





“He is always suggesting what type of plays I should try or what I can do better to score”, the Brazil Under-20 international told the London Evening Standard.

“The keepers are very big here and Willian says there is a particular way to score against them.

“He shows me videos, telling me what positions I should take up, how to be intelligent on the pitch, how to move around.

“It is almost like he is my manager!

"My professional career has only been going for three years and I have to learn from players like Willian and [David] Luiz. People who have played at the World Cup."

The two get the chance to face off against one another on Monday night when Richarlison's Watford host Willian's Chelsea in the Premier League, in a tie that is crucial to both as they combat their challenges at either end of the table.