West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Claims Stoke City Rejected £25m Bid for Joe Allen in January

By 90Min
February 05, 2018

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has claimed that Stoke City rejected a £25m bid for Joe Allen from the Hammers during the January transfer window.

Speaking to TalkSport, Sullivan claimed that the Hammers made a big money move for the Welsh international last month but their bid was rejected by the Potters, as reported by the Stoke Sentinel.

According to Sullivan, an injury to midfielder Pedro Obiang prompted the move for Allen, with Obiang reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season

Allen has been key to the Stoke midfield in the past few years and this season the Welshman has showed the type of form that earned him a move to Anfield back in 2012. 

The move for Allen wasn't the first time the Hammers tried to lure away a star from the bet365 stadium, with former Potter Marko Arnautovic making the move from Stoke to West Ham during the summer for a fee in the region of £25m.

West Ham were also in the market for Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin during the January window, and like with Allen they failed to agree a deal. 

Despite not landing a midfielder during the window, with the exception of attacking midfielder Joao Mario, both Mark Noble and Cheikhou Kouyaté played in the defeat to Brighton and it seems that there injury crisis is finally coming to an end.

Up next for West Ham is the visit of Watford on Saturday, and with safety yet to be secured the Hammers will be looking for nothing but a win against the Hornets.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters