West Ham Co-Owner David Sullivan Claims Stoke City Rejected £25m Bid for Joe Allen in January

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan has claimed that Stoke City rejected a £25m bid for Joe Allen from the Hammers during the January transfer window.

Speaking to TalkSport, Sullivan claimed that the Hammers made a big money move for the Welsh international last month but their bid was rejected by the Potters, as reported by the Stoke Sentinel.

According to Sullivan, an injury to midfielder Pedro Obiang prompted the move for Allen, with Obiang reportedly set to miss the remainder of the season.

We bid £25m for Joe Allen yet wouldn’t pay £20m for Dendocker. Unbelievable. — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) February 5, 2018

Allen has been key to the Stoke midfield in the past few years and this season the Welshman has showed the type of form that earned him a move to Anfield back in 2012.

The move for Allen wasn't the first time the Hammers tried to lure away a star from the bet365 stadium, with former Potter Marko Arnautovic making the move from Stoke to West Ham during the summer for a fee in the region of £25m.

West Ham were also in the market for Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin during the January window, and like with Allen they failed to agree a deal.

That collective sigh you just heard was West Ham fans as they realised they dodged a bullet on Schneiderlin — Jamie Rowland (@rowloefc) February 3, 2018

Despite not landing a midfielder during the window, with the exception of attacking midfielder Joao Mario, both Mark Noble and Cheikhou Kouyaté played in the defeat to Brighton and it seems that there injury crisis is finally coming to an end.

Up next for West Ham is the visit of Watford on Saturday, and with safety yet to be secured the Hammers will be looking for nothing but a win against the Hornets.