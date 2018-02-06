4 Things You Need to Know About Crystal Palace's New Signing Jaroslaw Jach

During their defensive injury crisis, Crystal Palace added central defender Jaroslaw Jach to their ranks with a move from Polish side Zaglebie Lubin in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old will add various qualities to the Palace defence that could always do with an extra pair of hands... or feet.

But considering he's never really hit the big-time on the European stage before, not many people know much about him.

So here's four things you should know about Palace's new defender:

1. His Substantial Height

Jaroslaw Jach a un petit message aux fans de Newcastle avant le match ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/gCDEsu2rXC — Piłka & Nożna (@OwskiMateusz) February 4, 2018

Standing at an impressive 6"4, he will hopefully become a great obstacle in the Palace defence who have been especially susceptible to set-pieces this season.

He's become the fourth tallest player in the Palace squad behind Wayne Hennessey, Scott Dann, fellow new signing Alexander Sørloth.

2. He's Already Caught the Eye of his National Side

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Polish national team coaches have already taken a liking to Jach, with his inclusion in Poland's two most recent international games towards the end of 2017 a huge step in the right direction for the big Pole's career.

As a Premier League player, there is at least some level of expectation that you should be making or at least challenging to make your national team's squad. Considering he's already got this in the bag, the future looks quite promising.

3. He's Still Got Acres of Room for Improvement

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

He's only 23-years-old, meaning there is ample time for him to get better and an experienced coach like Hodgson will relish the chance to get him working hard on the training ground and really bring the best out of him.

The Premier League always needs more great defenders and you can bet Hodgson wouldn't have invested in Jach if he didn't believe that he had that kind of potential.

OFICJALNIE!

Jarosław Jach nowym piłkarzem @CPFC!

The Eagles zapłacili za obrońcę 3 mln €.

Polak związał się z klubem z Londynu 3,5-letnim kontraktem.#PremOclock pic.twitter.com/OG7v9cDQoh — Remontada PL (@Remontada_pl) January 23, 2018

Back when he played for his first senior side Lechia Dzierżoniów, he quickly established himself to be an important figure at the club, even going as far as being named captain on several occasions.





Anyone who can become captain of a side before the age of 20 certainly has some leadership qualities within them that could turn them into the next Nemanja Vidic or Carles Puyol.





It would be a hefty claim to call this man a future Palace captain, but there's no doubt that it's possible.