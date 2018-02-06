AC Milan Linked With Moves for Out-of-Contract Duo in the Summer Following Mass Spending Spree

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

AC Milan are targeting moves for out-of-contract duo Max Meyer and Ivan Strinic, according to reports in Italy.

The  Rossoneri splashed out €230m in the summer, in an apparent bid to re-establish themselves as a major force in European football, and despite their huge outlay, remain keen to add to their squad further.

The purse strings are likely to be tightened this summer though, after financial issues engulfed the club following their transfer blitz. Milan are believed to be keen on exploring the free transfer market, and as reported by  Calciomercato, have identified  Schalke playmaker Max Meyer as a potential target.

22-year old Meyer is yet to be tied down to a new deal at Gelsinkirchen, and is believed to be the  subject of widespread interest across Europe, with  Premier League heavyweights  Arsenal and  Tottenham known admirers.

The German international is a graduate of Schalke's youth academy, and has made over 140 league appearances during his time with the club. He has failed to score in 15  Bundesliga appearances so far this season, but his creative ability has not gone unnoticed by potential suitors.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The 18-time  Serie A champions are also believed to be keen on closing a deal to sign Croatian left-back Ivan Strinic from Sampdoria. 


The 30-year old only moved to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on a one-year deal last summer, but is reportedly unsettled after making just seven league appearances this season. 

He previously made 26 Scudetto appearances for Napoli during a two-year spell, and has 40 international caps to his name. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters