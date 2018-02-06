AC Milan Linked With Moves for Out-of-Contract Duo in the Summer Following Mass Spending Spree

AC Milan are targeting moves for out-of-contract duo Max Meyer and Ivan Strinic, according to reports in Italy.

The Rossoneri splashed out €230m in the summer, in an apparent bid to re-establish themselves as a major force in European football, and despite their huge outlay, remain keen to add to their squad further.

The purse strings are likely to be tightened this summer though, after financial issues engulfed the club following their transfer blitz. Milan are believed to be keen on exploring the free transfer market, and as reported by Calciomercato, have identified Schalke playmaker Max Meyer as a potential target.

22-year old Meyer is yet to be tied down to a new deal at Gelsinkirchen, and is believed to be the subject of widespread interest across Europe, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Tottenham known admirers.

The German international is a graduate of Schalke's youth academy, and has made over 140 league appearances during his time with the club. He has failed to score in 15 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, but his creative ability has not gone unnoticed by potential suitors.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The 18-time Serie A champions are also believed to be keen on closing a deal to sign Croatian left-back Ivan Strinic from Sampdoria.





The 30-year old only moved to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on a one-year deal last summer, but is reportedly unsettled after making just seven league appearances this season.

He previously made 26 Scudetto appearances for Napoli during a two-year spell, and has 40 international caps to his name.