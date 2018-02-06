Antonio Conte Gives Chelsea Players Extra Days Off in Wake of Humiliating Watford Defeat

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has handed his players an extra two days off following their loss to Watford on Monday night, according to the EveningStandard.

Chelsea suffered at 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road after conceding three goals in the final ten minutes. The embarrassing defeat for the reigning Premier League winners comes directly after last Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge against Bournemouth.

Conte had originally planned to resume training on Wednesday, ahead of Chelsea's Premier League fixture next Monday night, but has instead opted to give his team until Friday to recover.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With his job under threat, after two consecutive heavy defeats, the Blues' boss has put the teams bad form down to exhaustion.

The Italian manager had reportedly continued his intense training regimes even with the busy fixture list the club have had through most periods of this season according to the Standard's report.

Chelsea have had their fair share of injuries this season and have now only managed two wins in their last ten games, after starting the 2017/18 campaign positively.

It can be a long season and Conte seemingly feels that fatigue is kicking in, resulting in Chelsea's drop in performances.

With increasing rumours circulating over Conte's future at Chelsea, there was talk that Luis Enrique was in London. The former Barcelona manager is favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge, although both Enrique and Chelsea have denied any plans.