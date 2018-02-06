Atletico Tie Down Sime Vrsaljko Until June 2022 as Full-Back Pens New Rojiblancos Deal

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Atletico Madrid have announced that Sime Vrsaljko has committed his future to the club by penning a new four-and-a-half year deal.

The Croatia international has put pen to paper on fresh terms that will see him remain at Wanda Metropolitano until June 2022, with Atleti revealing the news via their official website on Tuesday.

Vrsaljko was the subject of speculation linking him with a transfer to Serie A during the January transfer window, but any fears of a possible summer departure have now been allayed with the 26-year-old pledging his loyalty to Los Rojiblancos.

Speaking after the reveal, Vrsaljko explained why he felt staying with Diego Simeone's men was the right call to make for his career.

He beamed: "I am very happy to be able to continue growing here. I feel very comfortable and the only thing I'm thinking about is working every day to be important to the team."

Vrsaljko joined Atletico from Italian top flight club Sassuolo in the summer of 2016 for a fee thought to be in the region of £15m.

The full-back, who primarily plays on the right but who can also fill in on the left, has gone on to feature 39 times in all competitions for Simeone's La Liga side.

Vrsaljko has made 14 appearances so far this season for Atleti despite foot and back injuries restricting his season early on, and he has established himself in the team since 10th December after reports of being unsettled in the Spanish capital.

Italian giants Juventus and Inter were credited with interest in Vrsaljko's services in and around the winter window as they looked to profit from his supposed desire to leave.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, Vrsaljko and Simeone both admitted that it would be in his best interests to remain in Spain and the ex-Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb starlet will now remain with Atletico for the foreseeable future.

