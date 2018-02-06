Barcelona Planning Part-Exchange Deal to Sign Atletico Madrid Striker Antoine Griezmann

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Barcelona are considering negotiating a part-exchange deal with Atletico Madrid for striker Antoine Griezmann, Diario Gol have reported.

Midfielder Andre Gomes could be the man sacrificed in order to bring in the Frenchman in the summer.

The Portuguese international has struggled to establish himself since joining Barcelona, and was expected to follow Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano and Rafinha in leaving the club last month.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

But Gomes remains in Catalonia where he faces a difficult task to convince coach Ernesto Valverde that he is worthy of regular inclusion in the first-team.

Barcelona are reportedly happy to offload the 24-year-old if it means the overall price of signing Griezmann is reduced.

The Atletico forward, who has emerged as Barcelona's prime target, is expected to be available for €100m.

Gomes would be better suited to Atletico's system and such a deal would also help the Blaugrana reduce their tax derivatives.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The former Valencia man has started just four games in La Liga so far this campaign, and has received criticism for his playing style when handed opportunities.

Barcelona are keen to offload players considered surplus to requirements after the big money acquisition of Phillipe Coutinho from Liverpool and ahead of a potential move for Griezmann.

Defender Aleix Vidal, like Gomes, finds himself at the club until the end of the season, despite being considered dispensable by Valverde.

Sevilla and Roma were interested in the Spaniard but were not prepared to meet Barcelona's £13m demands.

