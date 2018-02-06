Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke Threatens Player Clear-Out if Results Do Not Pick Up

Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has issued a warning to the current crop of players at the club, saying they'll be moved on if things do not improve results-wise.

The Bundesliga side flew out of the traps this season winning their first six out seven league games, conceding just two goals. They now lie 19 points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich after a terrible run of results in the lead up to and during the Christmas and New Year periods.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Peter Bosz lost his job and was replaced by Peter Stoger, and the team are unbeaten under his guidance so far, but it's still been a underwhelming 'recovery'.

Dortmund did take all three points against Cologne at the weekend thanks to a Michy Batshuayi brace, but Watzke has made his feelings clear.

Speaking to Frankfurt-based paper FAZ, as quoted by the club's official website, he said: "In the summer we need to adjust the squad, perhaps significantly - depending on the second half of the season.

"Ultimately, he [sporting director Michael Zorc] must make sure the purchases and sales fit the coach's wishes. It doesn't help if you sign players who don't get used.

"What we need again are players who capture the emotions of the crowd with one or two actions. That is much more important than the number of followers on Instagram. For some players, the table needs to be their focus again rather than social networks.

"Of course, nowadays you can't do without them. We use them as well. But the focus needs to be right again. From time to time one could post a picture of a challenge they have won – and not just pictures from the red carpet."