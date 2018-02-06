Calls Grow for Premier League to Investigate Jon Moss' Handling of Tottenham Penalty Incident

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

The Premier League are under pressure to commission an investigation into the officiating of Jon Moss for the first penalty incident during the pulsating Liverpool-Tottenham clash on Sunday.

The situation arose as a result of confusion whether or not the through ball to Harry Kane had taken a nick off of Dejan Lovren on its way through. The England striker received the ball and was then subsequently brought down by Loris Karius, with Moss blowing to award a penalty to the visitors.

Unsure of his original decision, Moss then made his way over the the touchline to consult his assistant Ed Smart, and pitchside microphones picked him up asking fourth official Martin Atkinson if there was 'anything on TV?'.

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd failed in the aftermath to explain away Moss' potentially illegal request for TV footage, and as reported by the Telegraph, the league are now being hounded to conduct an inquest, led by former general manager Keith Hackett.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said: "A more detailed investigation needs to take place, independent of the PGMOL, to determine why Jon Moss referenced specifically his fourth official and television. They can’t just dismiss it as a slip of the tongue. That’s glossing over."

Asking for clarity via the use of TV replays is not allowed, but PGMOL state that Atkinson did not watch footage of the incident and therefore did not relay any information to Moss.

It could well be that the situation rumbles on, but Liverpool and Tottenham cannot dwell. They face Southampton and Arsenal respectively in the league this weekend and need to focus, with just two points separating the sides in the table.

