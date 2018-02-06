Chelsea's Record With & Without Captain Gary Cahill Makes for Surprising Reading

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill has received criticism after his side succumbed to two humiliating defeats in the last week.

The Blues fell to a heavy 4-1 loss at Watford on Monday night, just days after losing 3-0 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

It has led to speculation over the future of manager Antonio Conte, and questions as to whether Cahill should keep his place in defence. Meanwhile, Bournemouth players admitted targeting the Blues skipper in their own victory over Chelsea.

Chelsea without Gary Cahill:



9 PL games

8 wins

1 draw



Chelsea with Gary Cahill:



17 PL games

7 wins

5 draws

5 defeats pic.twitter.com/P0SZ6HUtOH — bet365 (@bet365) February 5, 2018

There will be further concerns after Chelsea's record with and without the centre-back was revealed.

In 17 games with Cahill at the back, Conte's side have won seven, drawn five and lost five. In the nine games played without him, eight have been won and one drawn.

The stats are, however, likely to be indicative of a wider problem for the Blues. Cahill cannot take the entirety of the blame, and he was certainly not alone in his defensive errors on Monday evening.

Chelsea fell behind in the first-half when Troy Deeney converted from the spot, after Tiémoué Bakayoko had been sent off.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Eden Hazard equalised with 82 minutes played but goals from Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra took the game away from the visitors.

Cahill has since backed Conte to turn Chelsea's form around. "Whatever is decided, the players have to take responsibility," he said - quoted by BBC Sport. "The manager has done an absolutely unbelievable job.

"This is the worst I've felt for quite a while. Performance-wise, I didn't recognise us or myself. It was abysmal.

"We just need to keep strong. I've been here before at this club - it's about staying calm. It hurts a lot when you come off after a performance like that."