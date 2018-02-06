'He Must Shape Up': Former Premier League Striker Stan Collymore Fires Warning to Dele Alli

Former Premier League striker Stan Collymore has warned Dele Alli not to make the same mistakes that he made.

Alli has often been involved in controversy during his time at Tottenham, and he picked up another booking for diving during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

In his column for the Mirror, ex-Liverpool man Collymore, accused Alli of 'acting like a spoilt brat' and says that the Tottenham man has to shape up and change his behaviour.

"Dele Alli is at a crossroads." He wrote.





"He can take one route and go on to become a great, mature professional who ends up at a Real Madrid or Barcelona and is hailed as England’s most talented footballer.

"Or he takes another and runs into some of the problems I had in my career – making the wrong choices at the wrong time, surrounded by the wrong people, leaving people frustrated and failing to fulfil his potential.

"This sort of thing has been going on with him for quite a while now, and he needs to pull his finger out otherwise he will have a major problem.

''He must shape up, help Tottenham win something and then move to one of the big boys of the football world — which he could easily do."

Collymore made 163 Premier league appearances for six clubs during his career, scoring 62 goals, and he has warned the Tottenham man that his career could get away from him if he doesn't buck up.

"The alternative? It doesn’t quite happen for him over the next few years, Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino get fed-up with him, he bounces from club to club and when he retires we look back at his career and say, "He could have done much more."