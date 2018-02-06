Liverpool Complete Signing of 18-Year-Old Anderson Arroyo From Colombian Side Fortaleza CEIF

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Liverpool have signed 18-year-old defender Anderson Arroyo from Fortaleza CEIF, the club confirmed on their official site on Tuesday.

The Colombian U20 international has been playing in his home country for the past three seasons and made 22 appearances for Fortaleza. 

After snapping up the young defender, Liverpool have sent him straight out on loan to Segunda B side RCD Mallorca, in Spain. Arroyo will spend the remainder of this season and the following season with the current Segunda B league leaders.

The Colombian moved to Liverpool in 2016 to join the club on their tour of Germany, The Sun reports. The full-back apparently impressed the Merseyside club, but was sent back to Fortaleza. 

Arroyo went for a trial at Mallorca in December 2017 and the Reds' then stepped in to sign him up, before loaning him to the Spanish club until the end of the 2018/19 season.

NORBERTO DUARTE/GettyImages

Liverpool will want their new signing to get regular game time to help continue his development. Playing in the third division of the Spanish league should help the young Colombian adapt to European football, readying him for his future career at Liverpool.

(You may also be interested in 'Premier League Heavyweights Set to Meet Buyout Clause for Hoffenheim Star Kerem Demirbay')

