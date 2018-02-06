Liverpool Complete Signing of 18-Year-Old Anderson Arroyo From Colombian Side Fortaleza CEIF

Liverpool have signed 18-year-old defender Anderson Arroyo from Fortaleza CEIF, the club confirmed on their official site on Tuesday.

The Colombian U20 international has been playing in his home country for the past three seasons and made 22 appearances for Fortaleza.

#LFC have completed the signing of Anderson Arroyo, who has immediately moved to Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal.https://t.co/AVdtKWa7zt pic.twitter.com/vHo9AtQYSK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2018

After snapping up the young defender, Liverpool have sent him straight out on loan to Segunda B side RCD Mallorca, in Spain. Arroyo will spend the remainder of this season and the following season with the current Segunda B league leaders.

The Colombian moved to Liverpool in 2016 to join the club on their tour of Germany, The Sun reports. The full-back apparently impressed the Merseyside club, but was sent back to Fortaleza.

Arroyo went for a trial at Mallorca in December 2017 and the Reds' then stepped in to sign him up, before loaning him to the Spanish club until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Liverpool will want their new signing to get regular game time to help continue his development. Playing in the third division of the Spanish league should help the young Colombian adapt to European football, readying him for his future career at Liverpool.

