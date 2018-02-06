Liverpool Fans React to PGMOL Statement Which Claims John Moss Was Correct to Award Spurs Penalty

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to a statement released by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) which claims that John Moss was correct to award Spurs' first penalty in Sunday's controversial draw to Liverpool

Controversy first erupted in the 87th minute, when Harry Kane was brought down in the penalty area by Liverpool's Loris Karius. John Moss instantly pointed to the spot but then seemed undecided as he ran over to his linesman Eddie Smart. 

With the cameras close enough to pick up what the officials were saying; both of them seemed unsure as to whether Lovren had got a touch on the ball prior to it finding Harry Kane. With Moss admitting he had "no idea", the referee then asked his fourth official Martin Atkinson whether he "has anything from the TV" - despite the fact that VAR is not used in Premier League games. 

Eventually, Moss decided to stick with his original decision and the penalty was awarded, much to the anger and confusion of many Liverpool fans. 

Now, in attempt to clear up the confusion and quell the anger, PGMOL have released a statement admitting that Moss "referencing 'TV' was misguided" but that the referee ultimately "judged correctly in recognising that Kane was not offside, as Lovren had deliberately played the ball." 

Many Liverpool fans remain unhappy, however:

Liverpool fans might feel even more angered by the fact that Spurs were awarded another penalty just seconds from time and minutes after it looked like Salah had won them the game. This time, Lamela went down in the box under a challenge from Van Dijk; Moss initially waved away the appeals but Smart intervened and the penalty was subsequently dispatched by Kane to nick a point for Spurs. 

