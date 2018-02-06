Napoli Plan New Deal for Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea & Real Madrid Eye Up Over-Performing Boss

Napoli face a fight to keep hold of manager Maurizio Sarri, with a number of high profile clubs interested, and are planning to offer the former Empoli boss improved terms to warn off unwanted suitors.

Chelsea have set their sights on Sarri as a replacement for compatriot Antonio Conte, but the Blues face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid and Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain, according to Italian newspaper Il Mattino.

Conte is under huge pressure at Stamford Bridge after his side was thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Monday. Chelsea's second successive three-goal defeat, following their previous 3-0 loss to Bournemouth, means they have won just two of their last 10 games, and the defending Champions are now 19 points off league leaders Manchester City.

According to the report, however, Chelsea face stiff competition for Sarri's signature with both Real Madrid and PSG also keen on landing the Italian tactician.

Zinedine Zidane has endured a torrid time at the Bernabeu this season. Following Saturday's draw to relegation-threatened Levante, the title holders are a massive 18 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona.





Real were also dumped out of the Copa del Rey after losing out on away goals to Leganes, and the report claims the club hierarchy have had enough and will sack Zidane in the summer.

🎙💬 See what Zidane said in his post-match press conference at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium. 👇#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid https://t.co/n4sYCEfA47 — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 3, 2018

Meanwhile, Paris chiefs are looking to get rid of Unai Emery despite the clubs domestic and European dominance thus far. As per the report, their Qatar based owners want someone capable of squeezing more out of world-record signing Neymar and his attack-minded team-mates.





Serie A leaders Napoli, on the other hand, are ready to offer their in-demand coach an improved contract which will see his earnings rise and the removal of his current £7m release clause, according to reports in Italy.

The Tuscan tactician's current deal runs until 2020, but Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, whom Sarri is said to share a strong relationship with, is confident that his manager will agree to a contract extension sometime next month.