Pep Guardiola Insists Vincent Kompany Still Very Much in City's Plans Despite Laporte Signing

Manchester City's veteran defender Vincent Kompany is still very much in Pep Guardiola's plans for the future, despite the acquisition of club record signing Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The Belgium captain has made just 11 appearances this season and has been unable to sustain any significant spell in the side due to the recurrence of muscle injuries that have constantly hampered him in recent years.

Laporte started in City's 3-0 triumph over West Brom last week - just 24 hours after signing - but Kompany was brought back into the fold for the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Weren’t rewarded for our efforts but that’s football. No doubt, we played really well today against a good side. Move on and prepare for the next one. #ManCity 🦈 pic.twitter.com/DNOynIiSTi — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) February 3, 2018

Eliaquim Mangala has underwhelmed during his time in Manchester and has been sent out on loan at Everton, while John Stones is still recovering from an illness after two weeks out.

With City still competing in four different competitions, Guardiola believes the brawny Belgian can still have a major part to play in his team's current season, claiming:



"Vincent is fit, ready. It was so important for us to play Vincent in these kind of games, and Vincent in these kinds of games and other kinds is a top, top player.

Kompany is also motivated and determined to fight for his place in the starting lineup, despite facing competition from Stones, Laporte and Nicholas Otamendi - who signed a new contract at the Etihad in January.

"If I stay fit, I'll want to play football at City. And if I'm not fit, I won't have other options," he said.

"I don't know if I could muster the same motivation elsewhere. It may seem that I'm high maintenance, but I'm a good professional and I work so hard on my return.

"The longer I'm available, the more chance I'll get to play more matches."