Pep Guardiola Insists Vincent Kompany Still Very Much in City's Plans Despite Laporte Signing

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Manchester City's veteran defender Vincent Kompany is still very much in Pep Guardiola's plans for the future, despite the acquisition of club record signing Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

The Belgium captain has made just 11 appearances this season and has been unable to sustain any significant spell in the side due to the recurrence of muscle injuries that have constantly hampered him in recent years.

Laporte started in City's 3-0 triumph over West Brom last week - just 24 hours after signing - but Kompany was brought back into the fold for the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday at Turf Moor.

Eliaquim Mangala has underwhelmed during his time in Manchester and has been sent out on loan at Everton, while John Stones is still recovering from an illness after two weeks out.

With City still competing in four different competitions, Guardiola believes the brawny Belgian can still have a major part to play in his team's current season, claiming:


"Vincent is fit, ready. It was so important for us to play Vincent in these kind of games, and Vincent in these kinds of games and other kinds is a top, top player.

Kompany is also motivated and determined to fight for his place in the starting lineup, despite facing competition from Stones, Laporte and Nicholas Otamendi - who signed a new contract at the Etihad in January.

"If I stay fit, I'll want to play football at City. And if I'm not fit, I won't have other options," he said.

"I don't know if I could muster the same motivation elsewhere. It may seem that I'm high maintenance, but I'm a good professional and I work so hard on my return. 

"The longer I'm available, the more chance I'll get to play more matches."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters