PHOTO: Roma Defender Has Driving Licence Taken Away After Wrecking Lamborghini While Drink Driving

Reports in Italy claim that Roma defender Bruno Peres has had his licence taken away from him after wrecking his Lamborghini during a drunk-driving incident.

The Brazilian full-back managed to remain unharmed from the crash but it is reported that he exceeded the blood alcohol limit when tested after the incident at 05:30 and has already been dropped by Roma for their next Serie A game.

The 27-year-old has also been find around €800 (about £708) after police claimed he lost control of his car.

He was called in by Roma to train alone on a day off for other players, while the club has apparently also informed him that he won’t be included in the squad for the Benevento fixture on Sunday.





Sky Sports Italia reported that Peres’ blood alcohol level was almost quadruple the legal limit, almost 2g compared to the 0.5g legal maximum.

It is thought that Roma are also likely to fine him separately as they gave his teammate Radja Niainggolan a similar punishment. The 29-year-old Belgian midfielder was dropped from the squad after posting a video of himself drinking, smoking and using coarse language on his Instagram account.