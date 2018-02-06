Real Madrid Teammate Tells Cristiano Ronaldo He Wants Liverpool Move

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Liverpool's goalkeeping problem's look to have been handed a boost following reports from Spain claiming that Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas has told teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that he wants a move to Anfield.

The Reds' current first choice goalkeeper Loris Karius has been criticised by former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson following his performance in his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, further highlighting the belief that the club are desperate for a new number one.

According to Spanish media outlet Diario Gol, one potential solution could be current Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, after he reportedly told teammate Ronaldo: "I'm going to the Premier [League]."

The Costa Rican stopper has been forced to share goalkeeping responsibilities with Kiko Casilla this season, but Navas has reportedly told Real club President Florentino Perez that he is happy to stay at the Bernabeu, even if he is not the club's number one.

It has been suggested that Navas believes that if that he stays at Real, Perez will be willing to reduce his asking price for the goalkeeper, which will allow Liverpool to meet the goalkeeper's wage demands thanks to the money they will have saved on the transfer fee.

Navas has been at Real Madrid since 2014, when he joined from Levante following a string of standout performances as Costa Rica overcame all expectations to reach the Quarter Finals of the 2014 World Cup.

