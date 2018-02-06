Real Madrid Teammate Tells Cristiano Ronaldo He Wants Liverpool Move

Liverpool's goalkeeping problem's look to have been handed a boost following reports from Spain claiming that Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas has told teammate Cristiano Ronaldo that he wants a move to Anfield.

The Reds' current first choice goalkeeper Loris Karius has been criticised by former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson following his performance in his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, further highlighting the belief that the club are desperate for a new number one.

Real Madrid are concerned about Keylor Navas amid speculation surrounding his future and links with Liverpool, according to Diario Gol . — RumorsTransfers 24/7 (@rumorstransfers) February 5, 2018

According to Spanish media outlet Diario Gol, one potential solution could be current Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas, after he reportedly told teammate Ronaldo: "I'm going to the Premier [League]."

The Costa Rican stopper has been forced to share goalkeeping responsibilities with Kiko Casilla this season, but Navas has reportedly told Real club President Florentino Perez that he is happy to stay at the Bernabeu, even if he is not the club's number one.

El Confidencial:



▪️ Liverpool are keeping tabs on Keylor Navas



▪️ Jurgen Klopp has long held an obsession to sign the Costa Rican, and has made it clear on several occasions to Florentino Perez that he wants to sign Navas. pic.twitter.com/EvSHVdB6RK — RMadrid Edition (@RMadridEdition) February 2, 2018

It has been suggested that Navas believes that if that he stays at Real, Perez will be willing to reduce his asking price for the goalkeeper, which will allow Liverpool to meet the goalkeeper's wage demands thanks to the money they will have saved on the transfer fee.

Navas has been at Real Madrid since 2014, when he joined from Levante following a string of standout performances as Costa Rica overcame all expectations to reach the Quarter Finals of the 2014 World Cup.