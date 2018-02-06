REVEALED: The Reason Watford Striker Troy Deeney Put Up Middle Finger After Scoring Against Chelsea

Watford striker Troy Deeney has explained why he put up his middle finger towards away fans after scoring in Monday night's 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The forward's celebration was, according to Sky Sports reporter Michelle Owen, in response to rumours that he could be set to leave the club.





Deeney made clear his feelings towards the speculation, although some have called for the FA to take action.

"Asked Troy Deeney about his celebration he said it was a reaction to speculation in the last couple of weeks and his way of saying he is still here..." Owen wrote on Twitter.

Tottenham's Dele Alli was earlier this season banned for a similar incident when he gestured towards teammate Kyle Walker while on England duty.

The FA released a statement after that game, which read: “Although the disciplinary committee was not convinced that the player directed the gesture at the referee, and regardless of whether it was allegedly directed at a team-mate, it did consider such gesture to be offensive and unsporting and therefore it amounted to a violation of article 57 of the Fifa disciplinary code.”

This suggests that Deeney is likely to be punished for his actions, regardless of his intentions.

The 29-year-old appeared to gesture directly towards the Chelsea fans behind the goal, having put his side in front from the spot in the first-half.

Eden Hazard levelled with 82 minutes played, but Watford went on to add a further three goals through Darryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra.