Swansea Manager Urges Tammy Abraham to Copy Approach of Real Madrid Superstar

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has advised struggling striker Tammy Abraham to learn from Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo if he wants to succeed at the top level.

The 20-year old has enjoyed mixed fortunes during his loan spell at the Liberty Stadium, netting five times in the opening two months of the season. He hasn't scored though since October, and has not started a league game since December 30.

The Swans boss thinks that Abraham should study Ronaldo's approach to the game and, as reported by Sky Sports, believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to be an ideal role model for his young striker.

"When a boy has the talent to be a top player there is one path to take, and if they have principles and dedication they achieve a top level," Carvalhal said.

"I know in a lot of cases there have been players with a lot of talent at 19, 20 or 21 years old who have promised a lot, but lose the path and never become big players.

"Some of them had more talent than the big players of the world. Look at Cristiano Ronaldo. You can see him now at 32, but at 21 or 22 you never saw him involved in a fight at a discotheque, or with problems."

The Swans have lost Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony to season-ending injuries this week, though Carvalhal sees the news as an opportunity for Abraham to prove he has got what it takes.

"I have spoken to Abraham and he knows exactly what he must do to be part of the team and a more complete player. He has a challenge in hand to show he is progressing in the main points I have talked about with him, and I am curious to see the reaction.

"If he does what we want he will be a better player, so let's see what happens. We believe we can progress him as a player."



Swansea face an FA Cup fourth round replay ahead League Two outfit Notts County on Tuesday, before returning to Premier League action at home to Burnley on Saturday.