VIDEO: Emotional Harry Kane Thanks Teammates After Landmark 100th Premier League Goal

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

With the swing of that trusty right peg, Harry Kane buried a 95th-minute equaliser from the spot to secure a massive point for Spurs in their draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

In a match that twice saw the Lilywhites come from behind to earn a share of the spoils, Kane's goal from 12 yards was all the more sweeter as it meant he had finally racked up 100 Premier League goals for Tottenham.

Only Newcastle and England legend Alan Shearer has scored the same amount of goals in fewer Premier League games than the 24-year-old and, to honour that milestone, Spurs' Twitter account posted a video of Kane receiving a celebratory pair of Nike boots for achieving such a feat:

(You may also be interested in 7 Attainable Records on Harry Kane's Hit List After Reaching 100 Premier League Goals)

In an emotional video, the Three Lions forward opted to thank his teammates for their work in helping reach the landmark figure.

He said: "I just want to say thank you, I was ready to come here and start crying and saying sorry today but, look, it was a good game 2-2. I appreciate everything you guys do for me. Thank you."

It's funny to look back and think about all those fans who expected Kane to be a 'one season wonder' and, after breaking yet more records for his club this term, it'll be hard to look past him eclipsing the likes of Shearer and Thierry Henry in the goalscoring charts further.

After all, he's got plenty of time on his side to do so!

